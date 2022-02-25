Alina (LON:ALNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.00

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.22), with a volume of 65910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.45 ($0.25).
The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.05. The firm has a market cap of £3.63 million and a P/E ratio of -16.77.
About Alina (LON:ALNA)
See Also
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Alina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.