Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Post $1.13 EPS

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Brokerages expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Truist Financial reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Truist Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

