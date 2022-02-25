Crypto.com Coin Market Cap Hits $10.48 Billion (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion and approximately $122.85 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00035735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00109536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

CRO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.