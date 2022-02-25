Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,380.74.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after purchasing an additional 101,173 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $25.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,679.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,289. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,766.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2,819.84. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,994.00 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 117.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

