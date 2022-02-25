Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%.

NASDAQ:CRDF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. 12,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.84. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 609.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRDF. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardiff Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

