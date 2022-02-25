Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,026. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.39, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. Vonage has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $521,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 685,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $14,182,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,245,948 shares of company stock worth $25,800,624. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vonage by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 559,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after acquiring an additional 361,005 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vonage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vonage by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Vonage by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after buying an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VG. Barclays cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

