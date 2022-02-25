10,551 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.57 and a 52 week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

