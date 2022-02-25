Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 739,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,453,000 after acquiring an additional 95,918 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $121.36 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.94 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Yum! Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.