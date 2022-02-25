Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $597.49 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,523 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of HCA Healthcare worth $597,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 467.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,042,000 after buying an additional 879,114 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,232,000 after purchasing an additional 723,733 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,142,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,504,000 after purchasing an additional 581,603 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,780,696,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 674,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,494,000 after buying an additional 334,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $243.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.62. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.92 and a twelve month high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

