3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,936,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,041,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $143.70 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.26.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.