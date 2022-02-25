Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $7.06 Million Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,953 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of US Foods worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in US Foods by 2,363.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 539,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,695,000 after buying an additional 517,494 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 20,973 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,446,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.42, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

