Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Increased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,401 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $67.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $146.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.