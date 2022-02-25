DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.
NASDAQ DISH opened at $29.46 on Friday. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.04.
DISH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.96.
About DISH Network
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
