DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $29.46 on Friday. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.04.

DISH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in DISH Network by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 441,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 916,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 121,704 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

