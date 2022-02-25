Zacks: Analysts Expect Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.45 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LVLU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lulus Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,829. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

