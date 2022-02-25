BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 20,333 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,333 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $21,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,530,000 after acquiring an additional 998,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,468,000 after purchasing an additional 783,519 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,772,000 after purchasing an additional 564,374 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after purchasing an additional 438,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 806,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,380,000 after purchasing an additional 400,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DTE opened at $117.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.61. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.11.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

