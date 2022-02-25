NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,910. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.27. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

Get NetApp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on NetApp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.11.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,776 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.