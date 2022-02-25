EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,545,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Xencor by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 507,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 167,002 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Xencor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,248 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 637,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 133,256 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 93,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $32.49 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

