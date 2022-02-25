$1.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97. Micron Technology reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.64 to $9.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $12.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,348,586. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

