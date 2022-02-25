Brokerages Set CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) PT at $30.56

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIXX. Desjardins lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CI Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,462,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 685,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 320,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 882,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 157,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIXX stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1413 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

