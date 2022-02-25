Callisto Network (CLO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $78,322.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $16.35 million and approximately $78,322.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.43 or 0.06918899 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00069220 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

