NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.NuVasive also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.350 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.45.

NUVA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,915. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the third quarter worth $310,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

