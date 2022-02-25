ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.96 to $4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.960-$4.200 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on OGS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.17.

NYSE:OGS traded up $3.32 on Friday, reaching $80.93. 2,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,568. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average of $71.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 16.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

