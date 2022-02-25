Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Lowered to $700.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INTU. Mizuho cut their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.10.

INTU stock traded down $6.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $490.85. 58,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,251. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $563.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $580.91. Intuit has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Intuit by 55.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

