Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 183,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.70. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.61.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

