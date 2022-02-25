Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $285.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADSK. Griffin Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.44.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $217.91. 56,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,670. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $199.63 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Autodesk by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after buying an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,355,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

