Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 150,239 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.74% of United Parcel Service worth $1,164,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,464,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,661 shares of company stock worth $5,652,218 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.48.

NYSE:UPS opened at $207.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.83. The company has a market capitalization of $180.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.59 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 81.94%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

