Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 50 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,983,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,524,000 after acquiring an additional 80,769 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,901,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $258.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.81 and a 200-day moving average of $272.93. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $240.46 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

