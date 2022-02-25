Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 354 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,650,568,000 after purchasing an additional 350,521 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,607,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,994,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,057,000 after purchasing an additional 387,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after acquiring an additional 696,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $182.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.44. The company has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

