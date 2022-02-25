Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $734,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in NRG Energy by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in NRG Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $6,292,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $38.18 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59.

NRG Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Separately, UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

