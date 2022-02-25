Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 43 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $1,536,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 116,526 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,879,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC opened at $254.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.59.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

