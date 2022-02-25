2,145 Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,145 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $301.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.32. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of -142.26, a P/E/G ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

