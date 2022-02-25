National Pension Service Sells 3,683 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Equifax worth $46,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at $802,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 19.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 66.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.91.

Equifax stock opened at $215.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.26.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

