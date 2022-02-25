National Pension Service Sells 6,947 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

National Pension Service trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $60,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE:ROK opened at $266.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.05 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,554 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.