Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Position Boosted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 919,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Centene worth $57,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth about $249,188,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 62.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after buying an additional 2,234,509 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,361,000 after buying an additional 1,266,668 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 153.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,813,000 after buying an additional 1,240,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after buying an additional 1,205,189 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CNC opened at $80.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.58. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $86.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

