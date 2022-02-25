National Pension Service Raises Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Roku were worth $54,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 199,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Roku by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,206,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,992,000 after purchasing an additional 96,632 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 485,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,915,850. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $135.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.52.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

