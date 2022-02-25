National Pension Service Sells 13,806 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

National Pension Service reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,806 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of PPG Industries worth $51,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 29.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 102.5% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 63.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $137.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.71 and a 200-day moving average of $158.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

