Centiva Capital LP Purchases 944 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK opened at $106.19 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $111.49. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

About Westlake Chemical (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.