D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,186 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.21% of D.R. Horton worth $62,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,963,776 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Raymond James raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

DHI stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average of $93.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

