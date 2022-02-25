Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 516,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,034,000 after buying an additional 150,605 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,321,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 246,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,126,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EWBC opened at $83.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average is $80.41. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.