Centiva Capital LP Sells 482,067 Shares of Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU)

Centiva Capital LP cut its stake in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,067 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Skydeck Acquisition were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKYAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000.

Skydeck Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

