Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 508.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,875,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566,995 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $103,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 350.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,281,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,632,000 after buying an additional 1,710,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,726.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,381,000 after buying an additional 1,050,904 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of VTR opened at $52.00 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

