Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading 9.6% Higher

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) traded up 9.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.84. 197,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,111,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg A. Melnick bought 7,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,434.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth $1,094,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 116,194 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 52.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,896,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

