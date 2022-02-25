Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Down 6.9%

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 37,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,150,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.
OZON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62.
Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ozon (OZON)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.