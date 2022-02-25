Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Down 6.9%

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 37,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,150,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

OZON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZON. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ozon during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Ozon during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ozon by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ozon during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

