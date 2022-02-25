ENI (NYSE:E) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.11

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.11 and last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 12006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

E has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Get ENI alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENI (NYSE:E)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.