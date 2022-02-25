ENI (NYSE:E) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.11

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.11 and last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 12006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.
E has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.
The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
About ENI (NYSE:E)
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
