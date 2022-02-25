Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,680 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,775,000 after buying an additional 4,379,522 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,001,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,001,000 after buying an additional 470,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,882,000 after buying an additional 511,834 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,847,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,708,000 after buying an additional 1,044,690 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $88.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.85 and a 1-year high of $96.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

