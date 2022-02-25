BNB Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.05 Billion (BNB)

BNB (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, BNB has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market cap of $60.80 billion and $2.05 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $368.21 or 0.00941024 BTC on major exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 165,116,761 coins. The official website for BNB is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for BNB is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BNB
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.
