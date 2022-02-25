AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 108,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. AppHarvest has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

APPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 89.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 33,245 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 42.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in AppHarvest by 94.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

