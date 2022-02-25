Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 13,307 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.10% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.