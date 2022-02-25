National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,665 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $110.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $116.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.03%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Argus increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Benchmark started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

