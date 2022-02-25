-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($2.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSSE. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 212.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. 40.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.37. 118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,053. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $153.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.60. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

